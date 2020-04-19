On April 17 Desmond Stowe, the Director of Student Life at Savannah State University, announced via Instagram live the election results for the 2020-2021 SGA and Mr. and Ms. SSU.
With 573 votes Destinee Clark becomes the 83rd Miss Savannah State University and with 871 votes Malachi Stewart becomes the 5th Mr. Savannah State University.
Both Stewart and Clark along with the newly elected SGA president, Khayree Hasan shared a little insight on what their plans for the fall 2020 semester are. Some of these plans involve a program called “Restore SSU”. This a campus beautification initiative.
President elect Hasan said, “Along with restoring the flags, there are numerous places on campus that need to be restored. The signs at the front gate of campus need to be pressure washed, along with the Unity plot. The Unity Plot could also use a fresh coat of paint so that the colors are more vibrant. The plots could also use restoration.”
They each stressed that programs such as the beautification initiative are important because they want to keep up the school’s image for students on campus as well as those who will potentially be enrolling at Savannah State University in the future.
Stewart furthers his point by explaining two changes he would like to see on and off campus. First, he said that he would like to see more students coming out of their room and seeing what our institution has to offer them. The second change Stewart said he want to see off campus is seeing more of the student body. “Going on more recruitment trips to show students that Savannah State cares about their students. If high school students see that college students care for them, enrollment will increase tremendously,” Steward said.
Clark’s platform supports this statement when she outlines that she wants to make an impact not only in the state of Georgia but throughout the world. “My plan is to start a domino effect of empowerment. When I say global impact, it means that just by empowering my campus and the Savannah community each person will have the power to impact others. This will eventually expand throughout the state of Georgia and then onward throughout the world,“ said Clark.
Clark has already made moves toward this global outreach initiative through use of social media by challenging students to show their Tiger Pride. Social media has also been a very useful tool for her as well as the other newly elected members of the royal court and SGA.
This due to the COVID-19 virus forcing their campaign season to be almost 100% virtual. Clark however has been taking advantage of this and she advises students to do the same as well.
“Continue to focus on your academics and be sure to make sure you are taking the proper precautions to be academically successful. Next, I would say to please stay safe, healthy, and positive. Continue to use this time to relax and prepare for the upcoming semester," said Clark.
Hasan adds on to Clark sentiments and said, “Covid-19 will have an influence in a positive way. Students are extremely eager to get back to Savannah State which will increase campus activity among the student body. We will no longer take for granted the days we spend at Savannah State. I think this virus has also given us time to think and plan our next moves as an administration. There will be a different type of energy when we return.”
Another way they plan to keep this energy and momentum growing is by hopefully filling some of the empty positions on both the SGA staff and Royal court. Miss Senior was left empty but Clark said, “With the position of Miss Senior not being filled this spring election we are hoping that there will be an opportunity for a young lady to be elected in the fall semester.”
Therefore, students who may have missed their opportunity to run for some of these student leadership positions may still have an opportunity to do so. Stewart did offer advice for anyone who is thinking about running for any of these unfilled positions or anyone who is thinking about becoming the next Mr. Savannah State. Stewart said, “To Be yourself and know that you’re not alone in this journey. Be ready for anything that comes your way.”
The fall holds a lot of surprises for students once or if they return and the new group of elected officials are ready to work. They all expressed that this opportunity to serve is a 'dream come true'.
