Despite the global pandemic caused by CoVid-19, Savannah State University's faculty and staff are working diligently to give the Spring 2020 graduates a ceremony to celebrate their accomplishments.
The school has decided to do a virtual ceremony on the original day planned for Commencement then have an in-person ceremony at a date to be decided in the fall.
Although some students are appreciative of the acknowledgement of their accomplishments, others aren’t so pleased with the idea of a virtual ceremony.
Each student will have their name, picture and major presented on screen.
“I feel like the virtual ceremony is a nice thought," Kalesha Presswood, a senior, said, "It’s nice for faculty to do something for us since we can’t have a real ceremony but i definitely think we should have a real ceremony in the fall.”
Keeshan Williams, a senior mass communications major, said he's not sure he'll participate in the in-person ceremony in the fall.
“I feel as if the virtual ceremony is cool; however, I’m not a fan of the postponed ceremony," he said. "I think that after I’ve already done the virtual ceremony, I’m not going to want to come back for the actual ceremony because I’ve already celebrated once for my accomplishments.... I definitely feel as though everyone should have the chance of walking but then again it really doesn’t matter.”
