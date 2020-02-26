“Gotta juice!”
Sonic the Hedgehog was released on Valentine’s Day, a big highlight of 2020 for Sonic the Hedgehog video game fans everywhere. The super fast hedgehog was created by Japanese game developer SEGA in 1991 for the SEGA Genesis.
This action-comedy film has so far been one of the most successful video game-based films ever made, even passing the Detective Pikachu film, with a 64% on the Tomatometer on RottenTomatoes.com and having brought in approximately $58 million from North American audiences. So far, Sonic the Hedgehog is the largest inaugural showing ever for a video game adaptation, according to Variety.
The plot is that Doctor Robotnik, also known by original fans as Dr. Eggman, is obsessed with the super fast blue hedgehog after having discovered that one of Sonic’s quills contains the power he needs to power his world dominating robots. Robotnik sets out on a mission to capture our blue spiky hero, all while Sonic makes friends with an unsuspecting human Tom.
When the trailer was first released in 2019, many Sonic fans did not appreciate that the film CGI developers were not following the iconic design for Sonic. How hard is it to mess up a blue hedgehog? Very easily, it would seem.
After the internet tore down the idea of a film with the original hedgehog design getting released, film director Jeff Fowler redesigned Sonic’s appearance, making it truer to what fans were looking for.
