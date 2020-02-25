"Toss a coin to your Witcher, Oh Valley of plenty!"
Recently released, Netflix original television series called "The Witcher", a series of books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.
If you love monsters, magic, adventure, and a good tune, this show is definitely for you! There are many great characters to meet and many different quests explored in the series. If you are new to the series, it is not like Game of Thrones.
Set in a fictional medieval-themed era, the story follows main protagonist of Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter played by Henry Cavill, who struggles to find his own place in the world in which he lives. He attempts to escape destiny every way he could but, it always comes back to find him in the end.
The first season contains eight episodes and are an hour each, making it a great series to binge watch on a Friday night.
The series was also released by Projekt Red as a trilogy video game on October 26, 2007.
