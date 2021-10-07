SAVANNAH – For this upcoming homecoming season, there is a lot of speculation and excitement surrounding the lineups and events taking place. Homecoming is the most anticipated celebration on Savannah State University's campus with week-long festivities and the famed tailgate during the homecoming game. This year’s theme is “We Are One: SSU Reunited.” Homecoming kicks off Monday, October 11 through Sunday, October 17.
Living in a pandemic may have seemed unrealistic at first but as time flew by the world began to cope with strict regulations and guidelines to ensure the safety of others. Last year’s homecoming was cancelled due to a spike in covid cases and a mask mandate in the city of Savannah; Savannah State University has prepared to take precautions when planning homecoming this year.
“The challenge itself is just trying to make sure everybody is safe during homecoming. We are definitely encouraging masks for safety precautions. There’s not a mandate but we are encouraging it,” said Co-chair of the homecoming committee, Trenace Johnson.
The homecoming lineup will consist of a silent headphone party, a pep rally, the greek and residential step show, Mr. and Miss SSU coronation, a yardfest, a tailgate, a sneaker ball, a Sunday gospel show, and the homecoming game against Clark Atlanta University. There are also special appearances from Slimelife Shawty, Rich Homie Quan, Victor Soloman, and more.
Johnson said, “We are trying to get everything in order for the Alumni returning and for the students to enjoy. It's been very busy but we are very excited about the activities going on. It’s not a two or one man show, it’s a team effort and I am so thankful for the team that I have.”
The homecoming themes have changed over the years to excite students, faculty and alumni to that refreshing feel of homecoming season. There is this unspoken debate about which HBCU will bring the hottest homecoming lineup for each year; Savannah State University is undoubtable a contender.
“I’m mostly looking forward to the football game and the step show. Since my sister was in school and they had all the celebrities, I wanted to experience that when I was in high school,” said Sophomore, Mia Rideau.
In the words of Trenace Johnson, “A closeness of family… Returning will be a reunion. Everyone is excited to come back home,” will be Savannah State’s homecoming best theme yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.