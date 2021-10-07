SAVANNAH – The daughter of Rose A. Lanier Brown and Leroy Brown Jr. have initiated a $50,000 endowment fund to honor her parents who are both alumni of Savannah State University. The endowment will disperse to students enrolled in the university’s College of Sciences and Technology.
“They were both [Rose A. Lanier Brown and Leroy Brown Jr.] the first in their families to finish college, and they would be pleased to know that this scholarship is being established with the goal of giving future students at Savannah State University the support they need to enroll at the university and complete their degrees,” said Valerie Grant.
Savannah State students that are in undergrad or grad school seeking full-time degrees in the Department of Mathematics or the Department of Engineering Technology are eligible candidates. In the scholarship application, students must have a cumulative GPA of at least a 3.25 and display the qualities of scholarship, community service, leadership and commitment to racial equality in their chosen career field.
The purpose of the endowment fund is to attract and supply financial awards to students enrolled and matriculating at Savannah State University. Endowments will not only benefit the university but bring the attention of other potential donors to look up into Savannah State University and create investments.
Class of 1960, Rose A. Lanier Brown earned her Masters degree in computer science from American University in Washington, D.C. Brown was a lifetime member of Delta sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Beta Kappa Chi National Scientific Honor Society. She served as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Silver Spring in Maryland. Brown retired from the U.S. Army as an operations research analyst in the U.S. Concepts Analysis Agency.
Class of 1959, Leroy Brown Jr. earned his Masters degree in computer science from American University in Washington, D.C. Brown was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and Beta Kappa Chi National Scientific Society. He was also a deacon and trustee at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Washington D.C. Brown retired as a computer engineer from Goddard Space Flight Center, NASA.
“Savannah State University was very dear to my parents. Their time at SSU was transformative. They were introduced on campus by a mutual friend, started dating, and got married after graduation. Their marriage ultimately endured for the rest of their lives - almost 60 years,” said Grant.
With the newly implemented endowment, the Savannah State University Foundation is able to encourage charitable gifts from alumni and sponsors for academic programs of excellence. Endowment grants the university to expand and build on their reputation of quality and merit beyond traditional resources.
