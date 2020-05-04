On May 4, Savannah State C.A. Sydney Palmer will be hosting a Manifesting Monday Zoom Chat thanks to the Freshman Living and Learning Center. The Zoom chat will begin at 6:30 PM, Eastern Standard Time.
Palmer will be providing the SSU student body with tips on how to start manifesting in their life. She will be informing students about the importance of manifesting the goals and success that they want.
Students should bring paper, their favorite colored marker, and tape.
According to Palmer, “A clear and open mind is essential to manifesting.”
Manifesting Monday is assessable through the zoom link that is provided in an email released to the Savannah State student body.
“The words that we speak out of our mouths are powerful. I want to be able to help the SSU students manifest and believe in the things they dream about,” says Palmer.
