The Southern Regional Press Institute (SRPI) was started by Wilton C. Scott in 1951 to help students acquire skills in communications. SRPI helps connect journalism professionals and students in the south, through workshops and networking opportunities.
The session “Social Media Strategies and Insight for Strategic Communications” was a panel at the Southern Regional Press Institute workshop directed by Krystal Hart of Sparrow Communications.
The three panelists were 2012 graduates of the SSU JMC program—Ashleigh Bing of Cox Media Group, Jasmine Sams-Jackson, founder and lead publicist of FrontRow Public Relations, LLC, and Emily Goldman of Georgia Ports Authority.
The women gave tips about social media management and other advice related to the public relations field while also answering questions from the audience.
Hashtags were the first topic. Sams-Jackson explained that she uses a minimum of 20-25 hashtags on her social media posts. Depending on the event, she said hashtags will be created to cater specific events. She also said it is important to make hashtags as broad as possible and relatable to ensure to get as many interactions as possible.
The ladies also addressed were the key parts of their social media strategies. Bing said her focus was including knowing the business goal upfront, Sams-Jackson said her focus was on being articulate, and Goldman said her focus was on being authentic.
Sams-Jackson and Bing explained their journey in JMC and the sacrifices they made during undergrad in order to improve their craft. Research was also stressed during the session.
When discussing budgeting and ad campaigns with social media, students were told that the tactics depend on the client and their budget. Bing said that she found that Instagram and Facebook are the cheapest advertising platforms on social media. Sams-Jackson also explained that sponsorship is very heavy.
One student asked, “Is there a difference in strategies when dealing with corporate and non-profit?”
Each panelist agreed that when dealing with corporate, things are black and white and with nonprofits there is a sympathetic factor. They also agreed that situations can be different based on approach style, saying that everyone has a different approach, but they all use the same step of the PIE model.
When promoting yourself on social media, Goldman said that young professionals have to be in the moment, to which Bing added that they have to make it part of your daily routine. Hart reminded students to brand themselves but not sell themselves.
SSU audio and visual junior Edlyn Yankah said that she came to the workshop because she wanted to learn more about the PR side.
“I’m interested in social media and learning the business behind it, so that’s why i came to the workshop. The hashtags stood out to me the most. To see even big companies use hashtags is interesting,” said Yankah.
SSU Senior Jefferey Ruff said, “I came to get more of an understanding on how to use social media to my advantage. I wanted to be successful and become a social media manager for clients to come. I wanted the inside scoop on how to master it.”
The session ended with the panelist explaining trends they believe will happen in the future concerning social media PR as well as answer more student questions. Other tips the panelists offered were as follows:
“One of the great things about PR is that you’re able to switch and pivot throughout industries.” - Krystal Hart
“These are some your most intricate years, so take in all you can.” - Jasmine Sams-Jackson
“Don’t limit yourself, and be memorable”- Ashleigh Bing
