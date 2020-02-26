EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated after publication to include the university’s statement as follows: "We are aware an SSU student has been arrested for sexual misconduct against an acquaintance. There is no ongoing threat to the campus. All questions should be directed to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.”
A Savannah State University student has been arrested on suspicion of rape. Derek Chimere Igwe, 20, was booked at 5:31 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s website.
According to the initial report, the incident took place on campus at the Freshman Living Learning Center at approximately 3:00 a.m.
The victim told police that she was raped between the hours of 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday and that it had taken place in the FLLC.
In 2013, two women- Paige Bullard and another woman- were raped on campus. Lead attorney Abda Quillian of Tate Law Group represented the victims who were awarded $10 million having found Savannah State University Foundation Real Estate Ventures, LLC in disregard for student safety on campus.
More updates will be posted as the investigation continues.
