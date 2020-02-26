Mar. 6, 7,8 & 13,14,15--Man of the La Mancha--Asbury Memorial Church--$20--
The Asbury Memorial Theatre Company presents the Broadway show based off the Cervantes’s Renaissance novel about eccentric man Alonzo Quijano and his “glorious” quest to become a knight. Tickets are available at asburymemorial.org.
Mar. 6,7,8 & 20,21,22, & 27,28,29--Collective Face Theatre’s Intimate Apparel--Kennedy Fine Arts Center--$5 for SSU students, $20 student, $25 general--
Young working woman of color Esther is a seamstress for women of all classes in 1900s New York City. Opening night of the show will have refreshments and an opportunity to meet the cast.
Mar. 7--St. Practice Day--McDonough’s Restaurant & Lounge--$15 until Mar. 6, $20 the day of the event--
This St. Patrick’s Day themed bar crawl is the perfect thing to help you get ready for St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah. Tickets available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-practice-day-st-patricks-day-themed-bar-crawl-registration-77914156339?aff=efbevent&fbclid=IwAR1WSnQgI8imrSQ_8izMmVmSGHWUyd9h5wrD8Tf3JrNUjwvFHJRLsjOxgRY.
Mar. 7--Wakanda African Night at 201--201 Tapas Lounge--$10 a person--
Come for Wakanda night at the lounge for an evening of authentic African music and dancing. Doors open at 9 p.m. with the DJ starting at 10 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.facebook.com/events/1061291427563273/.
Mar. 14--18th Annual Tybee Island Irish Heritage Parade--Tybee Island--Free--
The 18th annual Tybee Island Irish heritage parade and celebration will be bringing out all their green, taking to the streets with marching bands, floats, and music groups of all kinds at this family-friendly event. The parade begins at 3 p.m. at the Tybee City Hall, following down Butler Avenue to Tybrisa Street.
Mar. 25--Chatham County Democratic Committee General Membership Meeting--714 MLK Jr., Blvd.--Free--
The Democratic Party of Chatham County is gathering once again for its monthly membership meeting. One doesn’t need to be a member to participate.
Mar. 28--90s Bar Crawl: Savannah--$29.95 until day before, $39.95 day of--
The 90s are making a comeback in Savannah for this bar crawl featuring 90s music, costumes, slap bracelets, scrunchies, color-changing cups, and so much more. Tickets are available at 90sbarcrawl.com.
