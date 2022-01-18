SAVANNAH – Last weekend the Black community/ United States celebrated American Baptist minister and civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., on Saturday, January 15, 2022 for his birthday and on Monday, January 17, 2022 to be recognized nationally as a federal holiday. Martin Luther King Jr. will continue to inspire this generation of young Black scholars and shed light on the importance of enacting concrete change in social justice issues.
Martin Luther King was a social activist and a vital key to the American civil rights movement in the 1955s until his assassination in 1968. He fought for equality and human rights for African Americans through peaceful protest, such as the Montgomery Bus Boycott, the 1963 March on Washington, and his famous “I Have A Dream” speech.
On Saturday, January 15, 2022, the city of Savannah unveiled its first monument dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr. The monument is located in the Plant Riverside district at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. The centerpiece is a bronze bust sitting on top of a granite pedestal, designed by Italian sculptor Franco Castelluccio.
On the side of the granite pedestal there are parts of King’s legendary “I Have A Dream” speech. King’s bust is also the first that pays tribute to an African American individual. The bust also faces north toward the U.S. Capitol and Lincoln Memorial in which King gave his “I Have A Dream” speech.
“So I am going to go back in time…I am here right now because of someone who said, ‘Let freedom ring! Let freedom ring!” said Dr. Toure during his speech.
Savannah State University acknowledges Martin Luther King Jr. Day by hosting an Observance Program 2022: It Starts With You, featuring Dr. Jamal Toure and the SSU Wesleyan Gospel Choir. Dr. Jamal Toure is a professor at Georgia Southern University in the department of Africana Studies and criminal justice programs.
He is also native of the Savannah and Hilton Head area who also graduated from Savannah State. Toure is the founder of Day Clean Soul: The African Day clean Journey and has performed for the Prime Minister of Haiti.
“...On that day we saw that it started with us, it started with him, it started with me…, it started with everyone, it started with us to now make a change. And that’s why for this Dr. King celebration, the theme is fitting for all of you. It starts with you to change your environment, to change your community…And that is the legacy of Savannah State.” said Dr. Toure at the conclusion of his speech.
