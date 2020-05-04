The bad road behind the Drew Griffith building near Tiger Express is finally getting fixed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students were forced to move out of their dorms and during the week, process tractors begin pulling onto campus to fix the roadway issue.
Students often avoid driving down the back road because of the many potholes.
“The torn road has messed up my car multiple times. I even had to replace my tire once. I am so happy that the road is being fixed, so more students won’t have the same problems," said Xavier Smith, a Savannah State sophomore.
The road construction has been a topic of discussion for the past two years in every student body forum. Last fall, students were told that the road would be fixed during the 2019 summer semester. When students returned to campus, they said they saw no steps being taken to amend the problem.
“Every day when I have to leave campus for work, the main road is so full, because it is a busy time of the day. Having this new road would be nice for students that work off campus," said Jayashanique Cobb, a Savannah State junior.
Students say that they are delighted that their wishes are being fulfilled, and say they are excited to return to campus now with a detour road for student use that will help with on-campus traffic, especially during large campus events.
